Two Harbors Voters Choose Their Next Mayor

TWO HARBORS, Wis. — The people of Two Harbors headed to the polls Tuesday to vote for their next mayor.

This comes after now-former embattled mayor Chris Swanson was recalled by more than 1,000 votes last august.

The unofficial results Tuesday evening from the Clerk’s Office showed Lew Conner as the city’s next mayor.

Conner is a retired educator who got 345 votes.

Conner’s opponent, Robin Glaser, lost with 318 votes. Glaser is a former Two Harbors mayor and current vice president of the council.