UMD Men’s Hockey Adds Bast & McMenamin Via Transfer Portal

Bast played for North Dakota the last seasons. Meanwhile, McMenamin is coming in as a senior from Penn State.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team has added two members to their roster for the upcoming season.

They come via the transfer portal and have seen plenty of action over the past few seasons.

First up is senior wing Connor McMenamin, who comes from Penn State. McMenamin served as the alternate captain for the Nittany Lions the past two seasons. He had nine goals and 15 assists last season.

Joining McMenamin on the roster is junior defenseman Luke Bast.

Bast played for North Dakota the past two seasons. He is coming off an injury as he only played in 13 games last season for the Fighting Hawks.