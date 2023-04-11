UMD’s Lauren Dixon Named NSIC Pitcher of the Week for 2nd Straight Week

It's the 5th time this season a Bulldog has either won the NSIC Player of the Week or NSIC Pitcher of the Week.

DULUTH, Minn.- What a eventful two weeks it has been for UMD junior pitcher Lauren Dixon.

Just last Tuesday, she was the first ever UMD pitcher to be named D2 NFCA Pitcher of the Week. That same day she was named NSIC Pitcher of the Week.

Fast forward to Tuesday, and Dixon has done it again.

She is the NSIC Pitcher of the Week for the 2nd consecutive week.

Dixon made the honor possible after pitching 20 innings and only allowing one run with 30 strikeouts. She would also capture three wins and one save in her last four outings.