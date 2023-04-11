Voyageurs National Park Maintenance Team Receives Award Post 2022 Flood

INT’L FALLS, Minn. — Following a summer of massive flooding on the outskirts of International Falls, the Voyageur National Park maintenance team has been recognized for their contributions to protect and preserve park grounds and beyond.

The park, located just outside of International Falls overcame a range of challenges amidst a record-setting flood.

This leading the Midwest Regional Office of the National Park Service to award VNP with the 2022 Midwest Region Maintenance Facility Team of the Year Award.

NPS says they selected the maintenance team for 3 reasons:

They approached the flood with an “all hands-on deck” approach by doing tasks such as sandbagging to protect visitors, residents, and structures.

The team coordinated and collaborated flood response measures with local government agencies.

They followed an incident command action plan throughout the process while continually monitoring flood conditions and removing floating hazards.

At the same time, they completed several other major projects within the park including a rehabilitation project on staff quarters, and a fire suppressions system and sprinkler replacement project at Kettle Falls Hotel.

After the water receded, sites were reopened, and the team held an after-action review of the flood event.

The park says they plan to use the lessons learned as solutions for future problems on park grounds.