Cobbers Spoil Home Opener for Saints Baseball with Doubleheader Sweep

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica baseball team opened up the home portion of their schedule on Wednesday. Unfortunately, they would drop both games to Concordia.

In game one, the Cobbers would score 13 unanswered runs to take the victory 14 to 2.

Jack Harris would have two runs batted in to lead the Saints.

Then in game two, it once again went Concordia’s way 14 to 5.

The Saints will next be in action on Saturday when they host Augsburg in a doubleheader. First pitch of game one is set for 1 PM.