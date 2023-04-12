Duluth Business Owners Helping Each Other

West Duluth Business Club Working to Make Things Happen

A group of Duluth business owners is welcoming new members as it works to help the area prosper.

Members of the West Duluth Business Club gather the second Wednesday of every month at Mr. D’s.

Wednesday was no exception. There is usually a guest speaker, and this month it was Amber Burns with the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation.

One of the club’s goals is bringing area business people together and supporting each other. They share ideas, work to bring improvements and growth, and as Board member Paige Larson puts it, have each other’s back. “You can stand up, introduce yourself, talk about your business, or if you’re looking for connections,” said Larson, owner of a ballet school on Grand Avenue, ‘Raise the Barre.’

“Say, you need electric work, or you need a plumber. Just talking to other local business owners, or people just interested in our community, and maybe make some connections,” Larson said.

Larson said the club is always looking for and welcoming new members. And, as another sign of warmer weather, plans are already getting started for West Duluth’s Spirit Valley Days.