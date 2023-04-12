Duluth Fire Department Rescues 2 Teens Swept Down Lester River

DULUTH, Minn. — 2 teens were rescued after getting swept down Lester River in Duluth when swimming Wednesday afternoon.

The Duluth Fire Department was called out at 1:34 p.m. to find 13 and 14-year-olds who got swept away due to fast running w aters. The teens were able to get to an island on their own where crews used ropes, ladders, and rescue slings to bring them to safety.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The Duluth Fire Department warns people to stay away from rivers and other bodies of water as it can be unpredictable. They also say to keep small children and pets away and to never swim alone.