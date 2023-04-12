Erbert & Gerbert’s Reopens After Berquist Imports Fire In Cloquet

CLOQUET, Minn. — After fire ripped through Berquist Imports in Cloquet in February, it’s neighboring business Erbert & Gerbert’s is now reopen.

The owner of the sandwich shop tells Fox 21 suffered extensive smoke and inventory damage from the nearby fire worth $40,000, but everything is back now.

Meanwhile Berquist’s remains heavily damaged.

A new post on its website says they are working on resuming wholesale operations in a temporary warehouse space.

A cause of the fire has not been released.