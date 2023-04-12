Missing Madeline Kingsbury: Timeline Of Her Disappearance, Search Efforts

Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, went missing on March 31 and has not had any contact with friends or family since.

The father of her children is believed to have been the last person to see her. Here’s what we know about her disappearance so far and the timeline of the investigation.

March 31: The day Maddi went missing

8 a.m. Maddi dropped off her two children at daycare with their father in her 2014 blue Chrysler Town and County. It was the last time she was confirmed to be seen publicly.

8:15 a.m. Maddi returned to her home on the 400 block of Kerry Drive in Winona. Her sister Megan Kingsbury told FOX 9 it was at this time she received the last text message from Maddi.

“[The text was] just laughing in response to a funny photo I had sent the night before from a trip she and I took to Rhode Island last summer. No one else heard from her after that,” Megan Kingsbury said.

10 a.m. The children’s father reportedly told police he left the home around 10 a.m. in a dark van. When he returned home later in the day he claimed Maddi was not there.

10 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Police said a van matching Maddi’s was driven on County Road 12 and Highway 43 in Winona County and then southbound on Highway 43 through the eastern part of Fillmore County. Then the van traveled back toward Winona on Highway 43 and remained in the driveway of the home from 1:30 p.m. onward. Police did not say who was driving the van.

Undetermined time. Maddi failed to show up to work at Mayo Clinic in Rochester Friday morning and never picked up her two children from daycare that afternoon or made alternative arrangements for someone else too. Police said the children are safe.

Maddi’s family tried to contact her throughout the day on Friday but had no luck, which they said was out of character for her not to respond.

“We realized that night [Friday] that no one had heard from her all day, which is highly unusual — so that’s when we started to have a growing concern,” Megan Kingsbury told FOX 9.

Undetermined time. Police searched Maddi’s home and found her cell phone, wallet with ID, and jacket she was wearing earlier in the day. Police also searched the van but did not say if anything was found.

April 1

Saturday morning. The family officially reported Maddi missing on Saturday morning and organized a search with friends the same day.

Saturday at 2:25 p.m. The Winona Police Department announced her case as a missing person investigation and asked for the public’s help in finding her.

April 2

Sunday at 8:29 p.m. the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an “endangered missing person” alert for Maddi and released her description as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

April 3

Monday at 5:03 p.m. The Winona Police Department provided its first press release on the case Monday.

“She was last seen at her home in Winona, MN. Kingsbury was supposed to show up for work that morning but didn’t. In addition, numerous calls and messages from friends and family went unanswered. Kingsbury was supposed to pick up her children from daycare that afternoon but didn’t show up or make other arrangements. All of this is extremely out of character for her,” the press release read, in part.

Investigators have been canvassing neighborhoods, searching areas, and attempting to collect any surveillance video that may point to where Maddi or van may have traveled.

Police asked for residents in Winona and Fillmore Counties to check their properties and video cameras for any signs of the 2014 blue Chrysler Town and County passing through or stopping. They also requested residents along Highway 43 to check for any signs of disturbance or other suspicious activities between 8 a.m. on March 31 and 4 p.m. on April 1.

April 5 and April 6

Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. The Winona Police Department held a press conference with the BCA and family members. Police said Maddi’s disappearance was “involuntary” and “suspicious.” There’s no evidence suggesting Maddi left home on foot or used another vehicle.

Authorities went into minor detail about the search efforts thus far including searching by foot and vehicle, using aircraft for aerial search, and looking at nearby waterways in hopes of finding Maddi.

Police provided specific outlined areas in red for Winona, Wilson Township and Hillsdale Township residents to search their property wooded areas, outbuildings, vehicles, and trails for anything suspicious.

Thursday at 1:37 p.m. a massive two-day search was announced for Friday and Saturday.

April 7

Friday at 9 a.m. volunteers arrived at Winona County-Goodview Fire Department and Fillmore County Rushford-Peterson School to be bused to designated search areas for four hours. Volunteers walked spread out in farm fields and along roads searching for any sign of Maddi.

Noon. Three hours after the mass search began, authorities gave a press conference on the progress of the investigation but did not provide many details since it’s an ongoing investigation.

4 p.m. The second group of volunteers conducted their four-hour search. On Saturday, volunteers participated in searches again at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

April 8

Saturday 3:19 p.m. police announced there would be no additional mass searches led by law enforcement due to the large amount of ground that was covered by the nearly 2,600 volunteers over the weekend and instead law enforcement would focus their efforts on targeted search areas.

“The search for Maddi is not ending and neither is the investigation into her disappearance. As we develop new leads and new search areas, teams of law enforcement officers will do targeted searches…. We are not giving up and we want to thank everyone for their continued support for Maddi and her family.”

April 12

Wednesday at 2:18 p.m. The Winona Police Department released an updated statement Wednesday afternoon on the investigation into Maddi’s disappearance saying they “remain extremely concerned for her safety.”

“We have had two goals since we learned Maddi was missing: bring her home and if warranted, hold accountable the person or persons responsible for her disappearance. Releasing certain information about the investigation would jeopardize our availability to achieve these goals. We understand just how much the community wants answers and we are asking everyone to be patient as the investigative process unfolds. We remain confident we will find Maddi and bring her home to her family,” the statement reads in part.

Since the large organized search with volunteers on April 8, law enforcement has continued targeted searches in Winona and Fillmore Counties. From Monday to Wednesday, over 100 law enforcement and public safety personnel searched areas of interest based on information from the investigation or tips. They’ve also executed several search warrants.

Police said Maddi’s van was taken to be processed for forensic evidence. Police did not say if anything has been found.

Where does the investigation go from here?

The BCA said it is getting dozens of tips per day in relation to the Maddi Kingsbury disappearance. However, she has not been found. Organizers in Fillmore County say they will be conducting smaller-scale searches, not led by police, Monday through Friday at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. There is a link to sign up to help search.

Police have not named a suspect in the case or said if any foul play is suspected. Her family, friends and community continue to search for Maddi in hopes of bringing her home soon.

There is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to Maddi’s whereabouts. Anyone with information about the case can reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go online and submit an anonymous tip here.