Pump It For Parkinson’s At Benedictine Living Community In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — The Benedictine Living Community was promoting exercise Tuesday through a “Pump it for Parkinson’s” event.

NuStep and the National Institute for Fitness and Sport are behind the program. They’re trying to get senior communities across the country reach a total of 1 million steps in. Benedictine had a goal of 30,000 steps and ended up doubling it.

Organizers say the NuStep fitness machines help people with Parkinson’s keep moving throughout their body.

“They suffer from symptoms like slowness in movement, shuffled gait, and the NuStep is excellent to combat those symptoms. Exercise is prescribed for people with Parkinson’s to help manage symptoms,” said Alicia Little, Exercise Physiologist.

Benedictine is a catholic retirement community offering many services from assisted living to long-term care for seniors.

