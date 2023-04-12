Wisconsin Governor Evers Declares State Of Emergency Due To Wildfire Conditions

WISCONSIN — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Executive Order #191 declaring a state of emergency in response to elevated wildfire conditions.

“Protecting Wisconsinites from the destructive danger of wildfire is a top priority. Although northern Wisconsin still has considerable snow cover, the danger is extreme across much of the state today,” said Gov. Evers in a press release. “This executive order will give the Department of Natural Resources the ability to have all available resources ready to be quickly dispatched at critical moments to keep fires small and minimize damage.”

According to a press release, the Executive Order will help in mobilizing the Army National Guard’s Blackhawk helicopters to areas in Wisconsin where aerial fire suppression resources are most needed. It will also direct state agencies to assist as they can in wildfire prevention, response, and recovery efforts.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website, a Red Flag Warning was issued Wednesday for 41 counties. They say warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and exceptionally dry fuels are expected and can result in catastrophic fires.

The Executive Order #191 is here.