Carlton’s Lake Superior Community Health Center Expands

CARLTON, Minn. — After two years in the making, Lake Superior Community Health Center has completed its practice expansion in Carlton.

Thanks to the partnership with the Delta Dental of Minnesota Foundation they believe they will be able to serve up to seven thousand individuals in the coming year. Their clinic has brand new tools and rooms that offer an inviting and safe space. Here is what the CEO had to say.

“It feels wonderful being able to welcome our staff and our patients and any community member who wants to come in and check out our space, it feels really wonderful. And This is just a proud moment for our organization to invest in Carlton County, here in the heart of the actual city of Carlton. And again, to have this wonderful partnership with the foundation to really make an impact on the overall oral healthcare of so many Minnesotans,” said Jessie Peterson, CEO.

The Lake Superior Community Health Center has a goal to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to all those that need it.