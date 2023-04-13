City Of Duluth Parks And Recreation Announces Trail Closures

DULUTH, Minn. — The spring thaw has caused trail conditions to be vulnerable to damage if walked or ridden on during this time. Because of that the City of Duluth Parks and Recreation has announced they are closing all natural surface trails for the time being.

Trails closed include the Duluth Traverse, Superior Hiking Trail, and other dirt trails in Duluth parks.

The City said in a press release they plan to reopen trails when conditions improve.

Ski trails will remain open as long as snow is on the ground.

The list of paved and gravel trails that will not be closing are listed below.