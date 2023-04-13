City Of Duluth Water Update On Effects Of Rapidly Melting Snow

DULUTH, Minn. — Excessive water runoff from rapidly melting snow is putting pressure on the City of Duluth’s sanitary sewer system.

The city is reminding residents to make sure discharges from sump pumps and drains are directed around from a home’s foundation. This will help avoid possible sewer overflows and pollution of watersheds.

Public Works is monitoring the situation. If an overflow happens, you’re asked to report it to the city at 730-4000.

A reminder to not make physical contact with the water.