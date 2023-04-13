Concordia-St. Paul Takes Two from UMD Baseball in NSIC Doubleheader

UMD (12-20) will next be in action on April 19th when they host Bemidji State in a doubleheader. First pitch of game one is set for 1:30 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD baseball team held their first two games in Duluth on Thursday. Ultimately, it would go the road team’s way both games as Concordia-St. Paul took down UMD.

In game one, the Bulldogs would hold a 7-0 lead through four innings. After that though it was all Golden Bears as they score 11 unanswered for the 11 to 7 victory.

In game two, Concordia-St. Paul would once again put up big numbers as they grab the 18 to 6 win.

