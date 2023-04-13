Duluth Man Charged In Random Beating, Attempted Robbery

DULUTH, Minn. — The man accused of randomly attacking another man with a bat just blocks from Downtown Duluth has been charged.

The criminal complaint says 20-year-old Chase Covington stopped a person walking in the area of 2nd Avenue East and 1st Street.

He’s accused of demanding money and then striking the victim multiple times in the leg with a baseball bat.

It happened around 10:50 p.m. Sunday.

Covington is charged with 1st Degree Attempted Aggravated Robbery. He could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.