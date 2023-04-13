Duluth Marshall Baseball Opens Season with Electric Shutout Win

Sophomore pitcher Owen Marsolek with 1 hit, no runs and 14 ks through 5 innings.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth Marshall got baseball season underway in the Northland with a 10-0 mercy rule victory over Aitkin.

The starter for the Hilltoppers, Owen Marsolek with a stellar performance to open the season, giving up 1 hit, no runs with 14 ks in 5 innings of work.

Marshall is scheduled to clash with Duluth Denfeld, Wednesday April 19 at Wade Stadium. First pitch is set for 4:30 pm.