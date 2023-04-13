Flooding Shuts Down Busy Mall Drive & Maple Grove Road Intersection

DULUTH, Minn. — Rising flood waters Thursday evening shut down the busy intersection of Maple Grove Road and Mall Drive, along with portions of multiple roads in the area.

The water seen on Mall Drive around 7 p.m. was roughly a foot high. There are retention ponds in the area, which have clearly not been able to handle the fast-melting snow during the warm air we have been experiencing.

The city of Duluth’s Public Works and Utilities closed the following roads Thursday night:

-Portions of Norton Road, including the 2700-2800 blocks of Norton Road

-The corner of Pleasantview Avenue and Whittier Street.

The city is asking anyone who approaches flooding roadways to turn around and report it to 911.