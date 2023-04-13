Former Bulldog Nick Swaney to Make NHL Debut with Minnesota Wild

Swaney will be the 17th former Bulldog to play in a NHL game this season.

ST. PAUL, Minn.- Former UMD right winger Nick Swaney received the call of a lifetime on Wednesday as the Minnesota Wild called him up from the AHL.

Swaney will be in uniform and make his debut Thursday when the Wild play at the Predators.

So far this season, he has tallied 28 points for the Iowa Wild.

