Memorial Blood Centers Bloodmobile Stops By Lake Superior College

DULUTH, Minn. — The Memorial Blood Centers Bloodmobile stopped by Lake Superior College Wednesday.

Almost 30 students and faculty signed up to give blood, as blood donations are urgently needed.

The Bloodmobile stops by many businesses and schools going all the way up to International Falls, down to Hinkley, and some spots in Wisconsin.

The driver of the bus says there are people scared to donate, but this is what he says to calm them down.

“If somebody had an accident and needed blood, they’re in the hospital and they’re scared. You think that a poke in your arm’s gonna hurt, whatever that person that is in the hospital, they’re hurt a lot worse. Now if that person knew that you donated blood to help save their life. They’d be here tears in their eyes, hugging you, thanking you, for donating blood to save their life,” said Leonard Haapanen, DOT driver and registration host.

The blood giving process typically takes around 30 minutes, and the bus provides snacks and beverages to have after. To know when the next blood drive is, click the link here.