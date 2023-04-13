Packers Tailgate Tour Makes Stops in Superior

President and CEO Mark Murphy, as well as current Packer players Aaron Jones and Elgton Jenkins, along with former players Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Eddie Lacy, Evan Smith, and Davon House were all on hand.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- In recent years, the Packers have had to modify their tailgate tour due to the pandemic.

But this year, they’re back in full force and they made their way to Superior Thursday for multiple stops.

One of the stops was at Superior High School Thursday morning.

President and CEO Mark Murphy, as well as current Packer players Aaron Jones and Elgton Jenkins, along with former players Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Eddie Lacy, Evan Smith, and Davon House were on hand to discuss school pride and giving back to the community.

Spartan students even had a chance to ask the players some hard hitting questions.

And yes, they did talk about the current quarterback situation.

For Aaron Jones, it was special for him to see smaller communities that support the Green and Gold.

“It means a lot and just to see the support. I know throughout the state, it’s Green Bay Packers. But then you actually get to see it and come to different parts. You see how they support you. Some of these kids have your jerseys on and things like that. You would never know until you come out here and see it for yourself so it’s been amazing,” said Jones.

The tour also made stops at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center, the Superior Middle School, and New Perspective Senior Living before heading to Ashland.