Reopening Of Skyline Parkway Portions Delayed

DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth says they are delaying the seasonal reopening to vehicular access on sections of Skyline Parkway due to snow melting conditions.

Portions of Skyline Parkway close annually in the winter.

The portions of roads that will remain closed include:

Skyline Parkway from 0.4 miles east of Glenwood Street to Maxwell Road

Seven Bridges Road from Lakeview Chalet to Maxwell Road

Maxwell Road from Skyline Parkway to Oak Street

Skyline Parkway from 0.3 miles south of 100th Avenue West to the city limits

The first three road segments are located at the east end of Skyline Parkway, generally

from the Lakeview Chalet on Seven Bridges Road to the Hawk Ridge overlook. The last-

named segment is at the extreme western end of Skyline Parkway beyond Spirit

Mountain, reaching the city limits.

The City of Duluth says the seasonal roads will remain closed until further notice.