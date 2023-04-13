Video: Swollen Nemadji River, St. Louis River

DOUGLAS, Co. — The Nemadji River was showing off Thursday at just over 25 feet deep, but it was holding steady from rising.

The Nemadji River has risen 16 feet within the past week.

The river along County Road C just outside of South Range was surrounding a detached garage Thursday.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis River is swelling in Scanlon. The water was significantly up Thursday and creeping close to the outdoor seating at The River Inn Bar & Grill. Click the video for more.