Wildfire Season Begins In Wisconsin, National Guard Deployed

Wildfire season has begun in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawks have been deployed to multiple large wildfires in the southern part of the state.

Juneau and Monroe counties are being affected.

The Jake Pine Fire is affecting more than 80 acres, as of Thursday. Residents have been evacuated there. The fire is contained.

The second fire is near Fort McCoy is affecting more than 2,800 acres. That fire is 50 percent contained.

The Black Hawk helicopters deployed buckets to drop water on the wildfire area.

The Monroe County fire is nearly 3,000 acres and nearly 50 percent contained.

The cause of the fires are under investigation. No injuries have been reported.