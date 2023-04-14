City Of Duluth Provides Update On Road Closures Due To Flooding

DULUTH, Minn. — Major flooding is causing roads to close near the Miller Hill Mall and giving residents on Norton Road a hard time getting to their homes.

The closed off areas are within the business district near the Target and Grandma’s restaurant on Mall Drive and Maple Grove Road. Officials from the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District say roughly 100,000 gallons of wastewater have been released near that area. That and the Miller Creek overflow have caused the heavy flooding.

The City of Duluth says that intersection is closed to traffic until it becomes safe enough for drivers.

For Norton Road the City says emergency crews were out Friday helping residents get to their homes. Portions closed are between the 2700 and 2800 clocks. The picture above shows major road damage.