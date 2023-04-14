Duluth Pack Launches 6th Annual Arbor Day Campaign

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Pack launched their 6th annual Arbor Day campaign.

Duluth Pack stores across the nation are using this time to partner with the Minnesota DNR to work on forest restoration. For every product sold Duluth Pack will plant a tree in the company’s home state of Minnesota.

They have planted a total of 20,000 trees in the last 6 years and have a goal to plant 5,000 more this year. With the help of the local community, they plan on restoring health to our ecosystems and forests. Marketing and Website Manager Grant DeMars is excited to see the impact.

“We get to go out and see some of the planting sites in northeastern Minnesota and see what we’re doing to impact the ecosystem. And it’s great, we’re diversifying the forest a little bit, the DNR is great about what they plant. So it helps prevent the spread of the Emerald Ash borer, and then helps some of our pine populations be restored in the area. It’s great, it gets customers fired up, it gets everybody at work really excited too, we all love the outdoors as well,” said DeMars.

With customers help, Duluth Pack will work hard to maintain Minnesota’s wilderness areas for everyone to enjoy.