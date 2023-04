Duluth Wolfpack Girls Open Season with 14 to 9 Victory Over Big Lake

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Wolfpack girls lacrosse team opened the year with a win on Friday, defeating Big Lake 14 to 9 at home.

The Wolfpack (1-0) will next be in action on April 21st when they play at Southwest Christian. Game time is at 5:15 pm.