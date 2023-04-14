Essentia Health Hoists A Flag Raising Ceremony As Part Of National Donate Life Month

DULUTH, Minn. — A new flag near the entrance to the Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center was raised Friday, it’s the Donate Life Flag.

April is National Donate Life Month; it is meant to honor organ donors who have given the hope of life to someone in need.

The flag-raising ceremony was accompanied by speakers from Essentia who talked about the importance of organ donors. They say the waitlist is constantly growing for the more than 100,000 people who are in need of organs.

Neuroscience Nurse Manager, Candice Haller, feels heartfelt towards donation month.

“It’s really heartwarming to see all the people that come together to celebrate all the lives that have been touched in multiple ways. And all the people that wanted to come together and help put the ceremony together and speak and celebrate Donation Life Month,” said Haller.

Becoming an organ donor can save multiple people in your own local community.