Gabriel’s Used Bookstore Provides Affordable Books For Everyone

DULUTH, Minn. — Are you looking for cheap books while also supporting your local community? Gabriel’s Used Bookstore is exactly the place.

With over 50,000 books on the shelves at a time, this quaint store has a big cause. Run by a staff of volunteers, Gabriel’s mission is to make sure everyone has access to affordable books.

One of the ways they accomplish this is by providing free books to all children and teachers to help out in the education system. The flow of books doesn’t stop as they receive daily donations from libraries, churches, and customers. Every penny they make goes to St. Michael’s church to aid in schools and childcare programs.

The Volunteer Manager says they are always looking for people to help out.

“We have some younger volunteers right now. We have one girl who is a first grader and then her sister and her friend are both fifth graders. The fifth-grade girls were the ones who actually took on the project of counting how many books we had in the bookstore. So, they came up with the 55,000. We also have volunteers who are close to 80,” said Ann Jorgenson.

For the last 3 years Gabriel’s has been providing people in the community the opportunity to fill a bag with books all for $5.