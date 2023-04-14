Learn To Pilot Drones This Summer at FDLTCC

CLOQUET, Minn. — If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to fly a drone Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College is ready to help.

The summer course is called Geography 1060: Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems. Students will get hands on experience flying a drone and receive training for the FAA Remote Pilot Certification exam during the 8-week course starting May 30.

The course is open to anyone interested in learning to pilot drones.

The college says drone pilots are in demand within a variety of industries like construction, utilities, law enforcement, media production, and natural resources.

