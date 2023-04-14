Prep Baseball: Hibbing & Cloquet Grab Wins on the Diamond

Wade Stadium was the place to be on Friday as it hosted multiple prep baseball games.

DULUTH, Minn.- The prep baseball season is officially underway in the Northland.

Early in the day, Hibbing would defeat South Ridge 9 to 7.

The Bluejackets (1-0) will next play at Hermantown on Tuesday.

As for the Panthers (0-1) they will look to bounce back against Two Harbors on Tuesday.

Then in the nightcap, Cloquet would take down Duluth Denfeld 20 to 6.

The Lumberjacks will play at Rock Ridge on Monday.

As for the Hunters, they will face Duluth Marshall on Wednesday.