Superior Softball Picks Up Shut Out Victory on Home Opener

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior softball team picked up their third win of the season on Friday, with a 5-0 victory over New Richmond.

Indigo Fish would lead the way for the Spartans with two doubles and 3 RBIs.

Next up, Superior hosts a double-header with Hermantown and Chippewa Falls on Saturday.