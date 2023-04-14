UMD Softball Knocks Off Winona State in Home-Opening Doubleheader

The Bulldogs (27-8) will next be in action on Saturday when they take on Upper Iowa in a doubleheader. First pitch of game one is set for noon.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD softball team improved to 27-8 on the season on Friday after sweeping Winona State at home.

In game one, UMD erupted for ten runs to take down the Warriors 10 to nothing.

Nicole Schmitt would hit a grand slam to in the 1st inning to help lead UMD.

Then in game two, it would take extras but UMD comes out on top 6 to 5. Kat Burkhardt would hit a walk-off home run in the 10th.

