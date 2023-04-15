Bulldogs Softball Goes Undefeated in Home Opener Weekend

Next up, UMD is scheduled to host a doubleheader with MSU Moorhead Wednesday at Malosky. First pitch is set for noon.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD softball team finally hosted a pair of home double headers this weekend. The Bulldogs went 4-0 in their home opener weekend against Winona State and Upper Iowa.

UMD shutout Upper Iowa in Game One 9-0 in five innings. Elle Potts led the way offensively going 2-3 with a double and a homerun with 4 RBIs. While, junior pitcher Lauren Dixon picked up her seventh double-digit strikeout performance with 10 ks in the win.

The Bulldogs continued to have a big day at the plate in Game Two, defeating the Peacocks 10-4 after four innings, called due to weather. Julia Gronholz knocked a 3-run home run in the win.

Next up, UMD is scheduled to host a doubleheader with MSU Moorhead Wednesday at Malosky. First pitch is set for noon.