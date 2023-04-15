CJ Ham’s Fourth Annual Youth Football Camp Open for Registration

The camp is set for July 8 at Public Schools Stadium on the campus of Duluth Denfeld.

DULUTH, Minn.- Summer is nearing and one of the most popular events of the season is back for its fourth year. Former Denfeld Hunter and Vikings fullback, CJ Ham’s Annual Youth Football Camp is now open for registration.

The camp is set for July 8 at Public Schools Stadium on the campus of Duluth Denfeld. The camp includes one on one instruction with CJ Ham himself, along with ETS Duluth and other notable coaches and players from the region.

In addition to helping mold great football players, the camp focuses on instilling valuable life skills through off-the-field conversations based around leadership, work-ethic and making sure each and every camper believes in themselves.

The camp features two sessions based on age group. The first runs from 10am-12pm for ages 6-11. The second goes from 1pm-3pm for ages 10-15.

Spaces are limited to 200 campers per session, click here to register.