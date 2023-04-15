Closed Roads in St. Louis County

DULUTH, MINN — The following is information from St. Louis County regarding closed roads.

This list was released at 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The quick melting snow and resulting runoff has led to flooded roads, road washouts and some culvert washouts in various parts of the county. St. Louis County Public Works crews are monitoring conditions and making repairs as needed. A map showing current road closures, as well as other resources related to flooding, can be found at stlouiscountymn.gov/flood.

The following roads are currently closed due to unsafe conditions caused by high water. For ease of recognizing changes, closures that are new since the last update are labeled as such. Any roads that were closed but now reopened are shown with a strike through line.

District 4 (northern St. Louis County)

Kaunonen Lake Road/County Road 796 from Hwy 21 to Salo Road/CR 615

Waisanen Road/CR 362 from Palo Tia/CR 558 to Hwy 21

Murray Road/CR 931 from Hwy 22 to Gustafson Road/CR 931

Wiseman Road/CR 411 between Rivers and Tarkman Roads

District 5 (Duluth and surrounding townships)

Two Harbors Road from Culbertson to Hill Road

Seville Road between Vibert Road and Hwy 33

Seville Road between Caribou Lake and Solway Roads

Caribou Lake Road between Hwy 194 and Seville Road

Munger Shaw Road between Seville Road and Hwy 53

Rose Road between Caribou Lake Road west to end of road

Castle Road between Schultz and McCumber Roads

West Lismore Road between Lavaque Road west to end of road

Hwy 8 between Hwy 33 and South MacArthur Road

Paupores Road between Nygard Road and Hwy 2

North MacArthur Road between Shipley and Birch Roads

St. Louis River Road between Erickson and Ikola Roads

App Road between West Kinfe River Road and Two Harbors Farm Fox intersection

District 6 (Central St. Louis County including quad cities)

NEW: Allavus Road/CR 592 from 9398 Allavus Road to Macon Road/CR 313

NEW: Gavin Road bridge crossing Mud Hen Creek, 1.2 miles south of Hwy 16 to a quarter mile south of West Williams Road

Hwy 15/Munger Shaw Rod from Tanttu Road to Correction Line Road

Lindstrom Road between Hwy 52/Comstrock Lake Road and Randall Road

County Road 315 between County 317/Wolf Road and County Road 756 reopened Saturday morning

reopened Saturday morning Hwy 15/Munger Shaw Road, half mile south of Comstock Lake Road

Deer Forest Road near Makinen reopened Saturday morning

reopened Saturday morning South Loon Lake Road near Aurora

Farmers Road, a quarter mile north of Lowe Road reopened Saturday morning

reopened Saturday morning Hwy 83/Carlson Road, 2.5 miles west of County Road 213/McDavitt Road

Hwy 28/Sax Road, 1.2 miles west of Hwy 207/Stickney Road

County Road 979/Linstrom Road, half mile north of Comstock Lake Road

District 7 (Southwestern St. Louis County)

County Road 63 west of Hibbing by the Scranton Iron entrance

Hwy 442 between Hingley and Bunker Roads

Stickney Road approximately 1 mile north of Hwy 52 near Meadowlands

Additionally, Highway 29 north of Meadowlands remains closed due to poor condition. This gravel road had been part of the designated detour route while the Highway 133 bridge across the Whiteface River is being rebuilt. The new recommended detour will direct motorists to use Highways 7, 27 and 5.