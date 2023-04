Governor Takes Part in Sping Turkey Hunting Opener

Near Northfield, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz began his day bright and early as he was turkey hunting near Northfield.

The Governor was joined by National Wild Turkey Federation Director of Development Tom Glines, Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen, and two legislators along with members of the Learn-to-Hunt program.

The hunting party hunted on private land owned by Jerry Wicklund.

The hunting party did not go away empty-handed.