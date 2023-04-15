Otters at Great Lakes Aquarium Turn 10-Years-Old

DULUTH, MINN. — What better way to spend a rainy Saturday afternoon, than celebrating the birthday of the otters at the Great Lakes Aquarium?

The two otters, who are both female, are named Agate and Ore. They came to the aquarium from Louisiana when they were just six months old.

Now nine and half years later they’ve reached the one-decade mark.

“I would say this is one of the most popular that the kids really like to get into,” said Natalie Riener, Curator at the Great Lakes Aquarium.” Everybody loves a birthday, so it’s really exciting. So we’re going to celebrate later with an actual Ice fish cake that I made for the Otters.”

The children that were on hand today were making birthday cards for the otters. the otters were enjoying all the fuss going on around them and were very active which allowed visitors to get a good view of them.