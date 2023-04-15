Spring Garden Extravaganza

DULUTH, MINN. –The St. Louis County Extension Service held its Spring Garden Extravaganza today at the Depot in Duluth.

As the name implies there was a lot going on and there were a lot of people on hand to learn about many different aspects of gardening. Including flowering shrubs and trees, small fruits, and old fashioned and shrub trees.

There were presentations from experts in pruning fruit trees, pollinators, and vegetable gardens as well as tomatoes. There was an outstanding turnout for the event. Bob Owens, a horticulturist for St. Louis County was pleased with the event. ”I’ve been doing this for probably 30 years in different variations, but this was probably the largest we’ve ever attended, said Owens. “We had about 240 people here today and it was very gratifying. Shows an interest in gardening and I think people are ready to move on from winter to spring.”

In talking with some of the people who were at the event their gardening skills ranged from beginners to Master Gardner and everywhere in between. Kathy Pingl shared one of her gardening stories.” In fact, I have a Christmas cactus that was my mother’s that was like three feet across. I put it outside but I didn’t take it in soon enough and the deer nipped it all the way down to probably no bigger than this. I put some water in it and put it in the basement and it’s come back miraculously, as it’s almost 100 years old.”

The St. Louis County Extension agency is a great place to turn to if you have any questions about gardening. The office also can assist with many other things related to the environment and they are just a phone call away.