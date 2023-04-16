Addiction Counselor, ‘Ex-Felon’ Running For Duluth City Council

DULUTH, Minn. – Miranda Pacheco has announced her run for the at-large seat on the Duluth City Council.

Pacheco is an addiction counselor and says she’s an ex-felon.

The felonies dealt with her past drug addiction.

“While I beat the odds, I have seen the ways that we are failing people in need,” Pacheco said in a written statement. “Every day I am fighting for people, and every day I am giving back to the city that gave me life.”

Pacheco has three children and lives in West Duluth.

She plans to formally announce her run at an 11 a.m. press conference Monday.