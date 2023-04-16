Duluth Gas Station Canopy Partially Collapses On Vehicle

DULUTH, Minn. — Part of a gas station’s canopy landed on a vehicle Sunday.

This happened as wind gusts were clocked at 40 mph at the nearby Duluth Airport.

Pictures from viewers showed a massive sheet of siding on the ground at the Holiday Station at the corner of Arrowhead Road and Rice Lake Road.

A vehicle’s windshield getting covered by the siding.

The pump station was blocked off, but the gas station’s convenience store remained open Sunday.

No word on any injuries.

A worker who answered the phone Sunday had “no comment.”