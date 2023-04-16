Lodge 9 Fundraises for Local Law Enforcement

HERMANTOWN, Minn.–If you would like to help support your local police force, the Lake Superior Lodge 9 held their annual Fraternal Order of Police Spring Fundraiser.

The fundraiser was held over at the AAD Shrine Meeting and Event Center in Hermantown. They had games, prizes, raffles, and a silent auction where items available were all donated by local businesses and establishments.

“It’s a positive impact on the community,” said Troy Fralich, the President of Lake Superior Lodge 9. “It’s a big family, it’s teamwork. When things aren’t going well we all come together and help each other out. Whether you’re an active member or not. We are here to help each other out.”

Tickets were $15 at the door and all profits will go towards our local law enforcement agencies in the St. Louis and Carlton counties. Lodge 9 offers support to law enforcement officers and their families through times of need like illness, injury, and death.