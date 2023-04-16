Rising St. Louis River Closes Swinging Bridge At Jay Cooke State Park

CARLTON, Minn. – The St. Louis River within Jay Cooke State Park is raging so high that park officials have closed the Swinging bBridge to pedestrians for the time being.

Visitors braved the snowy conditions Sunday to check out Mother’s Nature at her best there.

Signs and tape blocked off the famous bridge over the St. Louis River until conditions become safer.

The river was at 13.6 feet Sunday and has risen 10 feet over the past week.

The river is expected to crest, possibly Sunday night, as the 4th highest crest on record.

The 2012 flood that took out the Swinging Bridge tops the list.