‘Safe Bay’ To Launch In Duluth Monday Night For Homeless Living In Vehicles

DULUTH, Minn. – “Stepping On Up Duluth” is launching a safe place to park Monday night for those who are living out of their cars.

It’s located on the 200 block of 4th Street in the Domiano Center’s parking lot.

It will be operating from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. daily.

The “Safe Bay” is described as offering individuals and families living in cars and vans a place to rest without fear of crime, harassment or being moved along by law enforcement or private security guards.

It will also provide access to showers, breakfast and housing navigation.

Volunteers are needed to serve as hosts in the evenings and early mornings.

For more information, visit SteppingOnUpDuluth.org.