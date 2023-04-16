Sleeping Bags, Tents Wanted As Duluth’s Warming Shelter Closes For Season

DULUTH, Minn. — The CHUM drop-in shelter in Duluth is asking for donated sleeping bags and tents as more of the homeless population will be out in the elements with Duluth’s Warming Shelter closing for the season on Monday.

This comes as CHUM and MnDOT are planned to clean up a growing homeless encampment in Duluth sometime this week.

The location is across from Bayfront Festival Park, just under I-35.

About a half-dozen tents are set up in the area, along with piles of debris and garbage, which officials said has become a public health concern.

The organization “Stepping On Up” is made up of multiple non-profits in Duluth working to move people out of homelessness.

Part of that effort is finding parcels of land in Duluth, specifically designed for overnight camping, along with hygiene and sanitation services.

CHUM tells FOX 21 it has been difficult to secure a location at this time.