The AAD Shrine Circus Performs At The DECC

DULUTH, Minn.– Over the weekend, three shows from the big tent were live again at the DECC.

The AAD Shrine Circus has been Duluth’s longest-running show for the last 101 years. This year saw clowns, acrobatics, and a whole lot of other thrills.

“We have a lot of acrobatic thrill shows,” said Potentate Chief Rabbin Gary Bubalo. “We stopped having shows with exotic animals. We have a gal that hangs from her hair at the ceiling of Amsoil. So that’s kind of a pretty interesting act.”