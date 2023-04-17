City of Proctor: Water Usage, Sanitary Sewers Downgrade From Restriction To Conservation

PROCTOR, Minn. — The City of Proctor has downgraded their water and sewer use limit after asking residents to ‘severely limit’ their water usage about a week ago.

The City sent out a press release Monday saying that on Sunday as of 9 a.m. they have downgraded the water use from restriction to a conservation notice.

They said the sanitary sewer levels dropped below the critical levels and are holding steady as of right now. Proctor is now asking residents to take shorter showers, flush less, and only wash full loads of laundry and dishes.