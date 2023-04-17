Duluth’s ‘Stepping On Up’ Launches ‘Safe Bay’ For Homeless Living In Vehicles

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth homeless organizations launched a first Monday night by creating a designated location for people who are living out of their vehicles to safely park overnight.

The “Safe Bay” is an initiative through “Stepping On Up.”

The Safe Bay is located in the Domiano Center‘s parking lot. It will be operating daily from 8 p.m. until 8 a.m.

The Safe Bay is described as offering individuals and families living in cars and vans a place to rest without fear of crime, harassment or being moved along by law enforcement or private security guards.

Stepping On Up project organizer Joel Kilgour says this homeless population is very diverse.

“It includes some people whose experience of homeless is chronic. It includes families who are having a one-time experience of homelessness and they don’t feel safe in a shelter. It includes elders who lost their housing and don’t know where to go,” Kilgour explained.

The Domiano Center Hygiene Unit will also be available for people at the Safe Bay, along with breakfast and housing navigation tools.

“They’ll be able to have showers. A lot of them are working, so it’ll be nice to clean up in the evening and get to work in the morning and look presentable – and not like you’re homeless,” Kilgour said.

About 20 volunteers have signed up to host evening and early morning shifts at Safe Bay, but more volunteers are needed. Click here for a volunteer application.

For more on that and the Stepping On Up project to help reduce homelessness in Duluth, click here.