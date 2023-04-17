Monday Update: Closed Roads In St. Louis County

DULUTH, Minn. — The following is information from St. Louis County regarding closed roads.

This list was released at 4:00 p.m. Monday.

St. Louis County Public Works teams have been busy working on two fronts: clearing snow – as much as 6-8 inches fell in parts of the county – while also monitoring road conditions and making repairs when possible. Two more roads were closed today due to flooding or deteriorating conditions from the spring thaw. Meanwhile, five roads have re-opened today.

A map showing current road closures, as well as other resources related to flooding, can be found at stlouiscountymn.gov/flood.

The following roads are currently closed due to unsafe conditions caused by high water. Closures that are new since the last update are labeled as such. Any roads that were closed but now reopened are shown with a strike through line.

District 4 (northern St. Louis County)

Anton Road/County Road 492 from State Hwy 73 west to end of road

Hayland Road/CR 969 from Hwy 21 to Forest Road/CR 969

Pike Rd/CR 365 from Hwy 21 to Taylor Road/CR 303

Kaunonen Lake Road/CR 796 from Hwy 21 to Salo Road/CR 615

Waisanen Road/CR 362 from Palo Tia/CR 558 to Hwy 21

Murray Road/CR 931 from Hwy 22 to Gustafson Road/CR 931

Wiseman Road/CR 411 between Rivers and Tarkman Roads – reopened Sunday morning

District 5 (Duluth and surrounding townships)

Pine Drive from Fond Du Lac Sand and Gravel to Anderson Road

Two Harbors Road from Culbertson to Hill Road – reopened Monday afternoon

Seville Road between Vibert Road and Hwy 33

Seville Road between Caribou Lake and Solway Roads

Caribou Lake Road between Hwy 194 and Seville Road

Munger Shaw Road between Seville Road and Hwy 53

Rose Road between Caribou Lake Road west to end of road

Castle Road between Schultz and McCumber Roads

West Lismore Road between Lavaque Road west to end of road

Hwy 8 between Hwy 33 and South MacArthur Road

Paupores Road between Nygard Road and Hwy 2

North MacArthur Road between Shipley and Birch Roads

St. Louis River Road between Erickson and Ikola Roads

App Road between West Kinfe River Road and Two Harbors Farm Fox intersection reopened Sunday afternoon

District 6 (Central St. Louis County including quad cities)

NEW: Macon Road from Fraser Road to about 3140 Macon Road

Bodas Road/Hwy 95 from Long Lake Road/CR 390 to McKinley Road/CR 336

South Barker Road/CR 335 from Bodas Road/Hwy 95 to Box Elder Road/CR 342

Hwy 49/Three Lakes Road from Munger Shaw Road to 2 miles east.

Allavus Road/CR 592 from 9398 Allavus Road to Macon Road/CR 313 – reopened Monday afternoon

– reopened Monday afternoon Gavin Road bridge crossing Mud Hen Creek, 1.2 miles south of Hwy 16 to a quarter mile south of West Williams Road

Hwy 15/Munger Shaw Rod from Tanttu Road to Correction Line Road

Lindstrom Road between Hwy 52/Comstrock Lake Road and Randall Road

County Road 315 between County 317/Wolf Road and County Road 756 reopened Saturday morning

reopened Saturday morning Hwy 15/Munger Shaw Road, half mile south of Comstock Lake Road

Deer Forest Road near Makinen reopened Saturday morning

reopened Saturday morning South Loon Lake Road near Aurora – reopened Monday afternoon

– reopened Monday afternoon Farmers Road, a quarter mile north of Lowe Road reopened Saturday morning

reopened Saturday morning Hwy 83/Carlson Road, 2.5 miles west of County Road 213/McDavitt Road

Hwy 28/Sax Road, 1.2 miles west of Hwy 207/Stickney Road

County Road 979/Linstrom Road, half mile north of Comstock Lake Road

District 7 (Southwestern St. Louis County)

NEW: CR 202/203/Owl Avenue from CR 980 to Arkola Road/Hwy 52

Hwy 29 at Stremmel Road

Creek Road/CR 196 from approximately .5 miles to 1 mile south of Hwy 133

Hwy 81 from about a mile west of Hwy 5 to Power Road

County Road 226 approximately 1.4 miles north of Hwy 133

Hwy 63 west of Hibbing by the Scranton Iron entrance – reopened Monday afternoon

– reopened Monday afternoon CR 442 between Hingley and Bunker Roads – reopened Monday afternoon

– reopened Monday afternoon Stickney Road approximately 1 mile north of Hwy 52 near Meadowlands

Highway 29 north of Meadowlands remains closed due to poor condition. This gravel road had been part of the designated detour route while the Highway 133 bridge across the Whiteface River is being rebuilt. The new recommended detour will direct motorists to use Highways 7, 27 and 5.

Numerous other roads have signs posted warning of water covering part of the road. In these instances, roads may be down to one lane, but are still considered passable.

Roads will be re-opened as they are determined safe.

Anyone encountering unsafe road conditions should call 911 to report the location. Motorists are reminded to not drive through standing water as it can be unclear how deep it is. Also, there could be hazards hidden beneath the surface. People should stay vigilant and use caution near floodwaters, and keep children and pets away from fast moving water.

St. Louis County Public Works is responsible for maintaining 3,000 miles of County-State Aid Highways (CSAH), County Roads, and Unorganized Township Roads; and 900 bridges throughout the county.