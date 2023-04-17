UMD Graduate Forward Gabbie Hughes Grabs Gold at Women’s Worlds

In national play, the Lino Lakes native would tally one goal and one assist.

BRAMPTON, Ontario.- UMD graduate forward Gabbie Hughes has captured gold with the US Women’s National Team.

Hughes and Team USA would defeat Canada 6 to 3 in the IIHF Women’s World Championship on Sunday.

Hughes was one of four Bulldogs to medal at the tournament.

In total, 8 Bulldogs competed at the World Championship.